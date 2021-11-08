WAEC To Conduct NIN Registration For WASSCE Candidates

The Ministry of Education has mandated the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to conduct National Identification Number registration for candidates registering for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

This was reportedly contained in a memorandum to zonal coordinators, titled, ‘Registration Of Candidates For WASSCE (SC) And PC With The National Identification Number (NIN).’

Also Read: No NIN, No 2022 WASSCE, WAEC Warns Candidates

According to the memo, “To this end, Management has directed all Zonal Coordinators, Branch Controllers and Officers in Charge of Offices to sensitise all schools (Principals, Proprietors) Candidates and all stakeholders in their areas of jurisdiction on this new development.

“For emphasis only, candidates with National Identification Numbers (NIN) would be eligible to register for WASSCE (SC) or WASSCE (PC).

“It is important that all stakeholders are sensitised early enough as registration for WASSCE (SC) would soon begin.”