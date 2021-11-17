WATCH: Davido puts all his friends to a test

30BG King, Davido, has put all his friends into a friendship test in knowing those who claim to have his back.

“We rise by lifting others” Davido believed many people rose from him already and it’s time others raise him up too by passing the friendship test.

The friendship test is all about asking all his friends to send a million each to him. By doing so, Davido has claimed he’ll know the amounts of friends that have his back.