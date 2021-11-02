”We Igbos are used to this’- Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to Obi Cubana’s arrest by the EFCC

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the arrest of billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana by The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday, November 1.

The clubowner was arrested over allegations of tax fraud and money laundering.

Reacting to the news of the arrest via his Instagram page this morning, Cubana

Chiefpriest wrote;

”What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger, We Igbo’s Re Used To This, Mbakala Ga Ama Ozo Mana Ozo Ga Ala. #FreeObiCubana”