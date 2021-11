Wema Bank Restricts Davido’s Account

The Wema Bank Plc have shown they can still control Davido’s money regardless of his fame.

They restrict his account upon millions entering his account.

Davido shared the current status of his account balance and the account shows some restrictions which means money can only enter but cannot leave due to some reasons.

See screenshot below