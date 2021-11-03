We’re Ready To End Impunity, Says FG

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has stated that the Federal Government will continue to carry out initiatives to end impunity for crimes against Nigerian citizens.

The minister stated this on Tuesday in his keynote address delivered on the occasion of the 2021 celebration of international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists in Nigeria.

The event was organised by his office with support from the Managing Conflict in Nigeria programme of the British Council.

He stated that the Global Impunity Index spotlights report indicated that Nigeria is the only country to get off the index of nations with impunity for crimes against journalists, a situation, he said is another positive development in the human rights record of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The Federal Government, according to Malami, recognised the crucial role of journalists in any democratic setting as members of the fourth estate of the realm, which plays watchdog function as well as holding the government accountable.

He said, “The Federal Government of Nigeria has taken steps in advancing the rule of law, application of human rights, enhancing the freedom of information and by implication freedom of the press as well as the administration of criminal justice.

“In addition to the implementation of the Freedom of Information Act, prominent among recent legislations by the present administration included Public Interest Disclosure and Witness Protection Bill (2017), Whistleblower Protection Policy, Open Government Partnership and the vigorous fight against corruption.

“In each of these legislations and policies the media and by implications journalists remain critical stakeholders.”

The minister stated that the Federal Government was resolute because there was no room for complacency in ensuring serene online and offline atmosphere of journalism practice in the country.

He said his office was determined to uphold the constitutionally saddled responsibility of ensuring strict adherence to the rule of law and bringing to an end the issue of impunity for crime in all ramifications.