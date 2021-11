The Big Brother Naija Winner for 2021, White Money, signs a new contract with Gotv as their latest ambassador.

He makes good use of the contract by using the opportunity to own a show on the platform. News regards the show still remains unannounced as they look forward to an exciting journey.

As the leading pay-TV entertainment brand in Nigeria, Gotv, also made Laycon their Ambassador upon his success of the BBN show last year.