Why Davido Won’t Make Heaven: Prophet Aloysius

Prophet Aloysius Cautions Davido About Not Entering Heaven

Prophet Aloysius has openly cautioned David Adeleke who recently gathered funds from his friends.

He speaks on the Christian view of it after the 30BG King raised the fund for his birthday.

Prophet Aloysius has publicly announced that giving the money to Orphanages is not the only right thing to do but to also pay the tithe of the money to a church. Taking it to the extreme, he also made it known if 30BG King does otherwise, he might not enter heaven.

“Brother Davido If You Don’t Pay Your Tithe From That Money Given To You By Your Friends, I’m Afraid You Won’t Make Heaven”