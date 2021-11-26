Why FG, Sanwo-Olu Can’t Reject #EndSARS Panel Report -Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has given reasons why the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, cannot reject the report of the judicial panel on police brutality.

He stated this in a speech delivered on Thursday when some leaders of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights visited him in Lagos.

Falana said, “Pursuant to the Tribunals of Inquiry Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015, the Justice Doris Okuwobi Commission of Enquiry was instituted by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, last year to probe allegations of police brutality in the State.

Also Read: #EndSARS Report: Call Lai Mohammed To Order, Falana Tells Buhari

“Upon the conclusion of the assignment last week, the commission submitted ‘a full report in writing of its proceedings, findings and recommendations, records, opinions, and reasons leading to its conclusions’ in line with Section 15(1) of the Law.

“Thereafter, the governor set up a four-member committee of cabinet members headed by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), to advise him with respect to the position of the Government which will be contained in a White Paper.

“We are not unaware of the purported rejection of the report of the commission by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, and the pressure on the White Paper Committee by some anti-democratic forces to advise the governor to jettison the findings and recommendations of the commission.”