Why Girls Shouldn’t Split Bills On Dates: Erica

Erica Nlewedim has shared some of the reasons why ladies should not split bills on dates.

The star went on to advise her fellow women to stop splitting their bills as what they wear to dates are always expensive.

Erica made this statement on her Twitter page saying that some of the beauty procedures are painful and it causes discomfort.

“Getting laser hair removal Is not for the faint-hearted, in fact, all our beauty procedures are painful, we’ll wear heels and waist trainer too with painful hairstyle! In addition to the discomfort it’s not cheap, one of the reasons why girls should not split bills on dates”.