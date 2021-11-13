Why I Can’t Date A Broke Guy: Bobrisky

Bobrisky has taken to his snap chat to give reasons why he can’t date a broke guy.

The crossdresser is one that loves to flaunt his lifestyle on social media and some of her fans are loving him.

Taking to Snapchat, Bobrisky revealed that he can not date a broke guy as she is very expensive and can’t settle for less.

READ ALSO: “I’m A Woman Forever,” Says Bobrisky

She stated that to repair her Range Rover, she is spending close to 500k.

The star went on to share some of the receipts to show that she is not on the same level as her haters.

Bobrisky warned whoever wants to love her should be capable to carry all her bills.

See some of the posts below: