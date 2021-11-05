Why I Stopped Attending Church: Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson has revealed that he stopped attending a branch of a church in Abuja because the pastor was always attacking President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina stated this in an article on Thursday titled, ‘This Kumuyi is simply different’, which was written in support of a statement by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi.

In the article, the President’s spokesman stated that it was unfortunate that some pastors had turned their pulpits to soapboxes upon which they spew hatred.

He wrote, “I used to attend a church in Abuja from 2015 to 2018, till the pastor began to see himself as someone who must bring the Buhari government down. Sunday after Sunday, it was all sorts of criticism from the pulpit. But I endured, since it was a branch of a church I had attended for over 30 years. Till one day, he overdid it.

“The Dapchi girls were abducted and there was no name the pastor did not call President Buhari that Sunday. It was horrendous that such things could come from the pulpit. But I suffered long and sat through the sermon, or rather, what was supposed to be a sermon. I then went home, wondering what the church of God was turning to.”

Adesina stated that after most of the Dapchi girls had been rescued, the pastor did not deem it fit to commend the President in subsequent service