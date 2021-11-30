Wizkid Stops Bella Shmurda From “Talking Too Much” At O2 Arena

The Nigerian star boy just sold out a show in O2 Arena in London.

The show has been ongoing for and every moment has been sold out. Artists like Chris Brown also shared the stage with Star boy as they performed together.

Catching the heart of his audiences, Wizkid pulls out Bella Shmurda up to the stage to perform alongside after Poco Lee told him about Bella in a video call on Instagram.

With running emotions from Bella, he made his statement saying “You’re taking Africa music all over, you’re the best”. Cheering up the crowd with the statement, Wizkid has to make a stop before he says more.