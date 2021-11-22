Women Can Drive Peace Process, Buhari Admonishes African First Ladies

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that women can drive the process of peace which he said has become an elusive subject that affects development in many regions of Africa.

Buhari stated this as he pledged support to the resolutions of the African First Ladies Peace Mission aimed at promoting peace and development in the continent.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The statement said Buhari also urged African leaders and other stakeholders to support the women in realising their core objective of building a peaceful society.

”The activities of insurgents and bandits have led to more widespread displacement and poverty.

”It is not in doubt that women and children are the worst affected by the breakdown of peace. Therefore, as mothers, I believe, you are in a better position to drive the processes of peace and actions where necessary.

”Indeed, I’m happy to know that your forum has been working towards promoting peaceful coexistence within the continent in so many ways,” Buhari was quoted as saying.