Yahaya Bello: Kogi Still Safest State, Choosing Right Leaders Key To Tackling Insecurity

Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello has stated that choosing the right leaders to govern Nigeria is critical to tackling the security challenges in the country.

Bello said this at the national security summit organised by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday, in Abuja.

The summit was titled, “National Security through Youth Engagement”.

He expressed that the political class and leaders at all levels of government are responsible for taking critical decisions, hence insecurity can only be resolved with the right leaders in power.

Bello stated that though the political class are the first managers of security, it is the collective responsibility of every citizen to contribute to the security architecture of the country.

The governor asked youths who constitute the highest demography of the country’s population to do a thorough research and assessment of who they want to govern them.

He also asked Nigerians to consolidate the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to effectively tackle the security challenges in the country.

He stated that Kogi has become one of the safest states in the country because his administration has put the right policies in place, with citizens sensitised on their role in securing their environs.

“As far as Kogi is concerned today, insecurity is largely a thing of the past, this is not how we inherited Kogi State, today, every citizen as far as Kogi is concerned are so informed, aware and educated,” he said.

“They know who to be hired to represent them at all levels, they know who are the criminals amongst them.”