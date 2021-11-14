Yahaya Bello: Speedy Passage Of Hunters Bill Will Help Curb Insecurity

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has called on the national assembly to expedite the passage of the Hunters Bill 2020 into law.

He made this call while receiving the Hunters Council of Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday, Bello said hunters can assist FG in the fight against insecurity.

He noted that using hunters to combat crimes in Kogi is one of the reasons the state has recorded great successes in tackling crimes and insecurity.

“I will urge the national assembly to pass this bill into law so that we will be able to empower all of you to take the security head on,” the governor said.

“You can see exactly what our hunters are doing in Kogi state. Sometimes, they even rescue some of our security personnel.

“So when every inch of the land is been represented by you, you need to secure every inch of the land.

“When we take care of every inch of the land, our communities will be safe, our roads will be safe, our local governments will be safe, our states will be safe and of course, our nation will be safe.

“I thank you for your support, for this your call, and for lending your voice and promising your support to this movement.”