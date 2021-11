Burna Boy Speaks Back At Nigerian Government Again!

The Grammy award-winning artist, Burna Boy, spoke back at the Nigerian government once again regards the #EndSars issue.

The trend started yesterday regards how they claimed no dead victim at the massacre.

The African Giant made his comment of how he woke up to see the Nigerian Government is exposed already far and wide.