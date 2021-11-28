Yul Edochie Acquires A New House In Lagos

Congratulations are in order as Yul Edochie is now the latest landlord in Lagos.

The actor has acquired a new house and he couldn’t be more excited.

The presidential aspirant who opened up about the long-time desire to own a house in Lagos rejoices to have finally made the dream come through.

Yul took to his Instagram to share the good news to his fans and followers.

He said: “When we dey jump bus go find movie role for Winnis Hotel Surulere, years back, we no know say one day we go own house for Lagos. If you give up na you know oo.Me, I never give up.Steady hustle. The dream is to be President of Nigeria. And it shall come to pass. By God’s grace. Amen.”

His fans are really excited for him and hope to see more of this.

See Post below: