Zainab Ahmed: FG Considering Out-Of-Court Settlement On VAT Tussle

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed has stated that the federal government is considering political paths to resolve the ongoing value-added tax (VAT) tussle.

Ahmed said this during an interview on Channels Television on Friday.

In the last few months, the FIRS and some state governments engaged in a legal tussle over the jurisdiction of VAT collection which has consequently led to the Supreme Court.

Speaking during the interview, the finance minister stated that the federal government was seeking a positive political solution to the issue.

“I have to do this carefully because they are issues in court, and I am not supposed to be talking about issues in court,” she said.

“But, I do hope that this problem can be solved by sitting on the table, not on the pages of newspapers, not disagreements in court because it is possible to solve it on the table.”

“There’s a lot of effort going on right now. I said I didn’t want to discuss it because it is in court so I have to be careful.

“Yes, there will be a positive political solution. We are working towards an out-of-court solution.”