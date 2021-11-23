Zainab Ahmed: FG Will Replace Fuel Subsidy With N5,000 Transport Grant For 40m Nigerians

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed has stated that Nigeria will remove fuel subsidies by 2022 and replace them with N5000-a-month transportation grant to the poorest Nigerians.

He stated this while speaking at the launch of the World Bank Nigeria Development Update (NDU) on Tuesday.

The minister said the grant will go to about 30 to 40 million Nigerians who make up the poorest population of the country.

She stated that the final number of beneficiaries will depend on the resources available after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“The subsidies regime in the [oil] sector remains unsustainable and economically disingenuous,” she said.

“Ahead of the target date of mid-2022 for the complete elimination of fuel subsidies, we are working with our partners on measures to cushion potential negative impact of the removal of the subsidies on the most vulnerable at the bottom 40% of the population.

“One of such measures would be to institute a monthly transport subsidy in the form of cash transfer of N5,000 to between 30 – 40 million deserving Nigerians.”