Zlatan Drops New Exceptional Studio Album, “Resan”

Nigerian musician, Zlatan Ibile has finally dropped his long-awaited album titled, ‘Resan’.

The rapper dropped the studio album in the early hours of Friday and many of his fans are proud of the good work he put into it.

The new project featured eminent celebrities like Bella Shmurda, Ms Banks, David, Phyno, Buju.

Read Also:DJ Cuppy surprises Zlatan Ibile, hug and settle their differences on stage (video)

The singer has the following to say about his New album to the Fans.

“Resan The Album…12 songs, 35 minutes, maximum fun, absolute connection. There were predictions that I won’t be here for long, but God and my fans have proven all naysayers wrong. For this, I’m joyous and grateful. I’ve burnt the candle at both ends to ensure that our album is top-notch.

“I worked my ass out to please my fans and not let y’all down. It’s been hard but it’s been worth it. Huge thank you to everyone that worked with me on this album…my team, the featured artists, the producers, sound engineers etc. You guys made it easier for me. My people, RESAN drops on 5th November. I present to you the track list. Y’all should anticipate nothing but good music. Love always.”

Zlatan chose the title “Resan” because it’s related to him, it’s his story, journey to Fame, journey to a new Zlatan people have never seen before and story of Omoniyi Temidayo,the story out of security.

See post below: