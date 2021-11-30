Zulum: We Shall Restore Light In Maiduguri Within 30 Days

Professor Babagana Zulum, Borno Governor, has vowed that electricity would be restored in Maiduguri and its environs within 30 days.

The state capital has been plunged into darkness since insurgents destroyed electricity transmission towers along Maiduguri-Damaturu road 11 months ago.

Zulum made this promise while presenting the 2022 appropriation bill before the State Assembly, on Tuesday.

He stated that efforts are being made to restore electricity.

“Insha Allah, we will ensure that we double our efforts to restore electricity back to Maiduguri and its environs within 30 days,” Zulum said.

“As you all know that the capital city has been without electricity for almost a year now. We will not relent, on our own part.”