1,137 People Test Positive For HIV In Sokoto

1,137 fresh HIV infections have been recorded in Sokoto State between January 2020 and September 2021.

Mr Muhammad Garba, the Acting State Coordinator of Civil Society for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (CiSHAN), Sokoto State Chapter, disclosed this at a press conference in commemoration of 2021 World AIDS Day (WAD) on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Garba said the state prevalence rate is 0.4 percent, according to the 2018 Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAISS).

He noted that the reduction in prevalence follows concerted efforts by state and non-state actors within the state.

He explained that the new cases of infection have been identified and the patients enrolled into treatment care and support.

”This figure is not inclusive of people who go to private hospitals and laboratories for HIV tests in the state.”

The Acting Coordinator appealed to the government to ensure prompt approvals and release of funds and intensify efforts by media as well as community organizations for awareness.