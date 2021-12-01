2021 Is Our Best Year, says Obi Cubana

Obi Cubana has taken to Instagram to relish how the year showed up for him.

The business man who shared adored-up photographs with his significant other, Eby, expressed that in spite of the difficulties of November 2021 is the greatest year for them.

READ ALSO: Customer’s Death At My Club Not Caused By Electrocution – Obi Cubana

This is coming after he was captured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and after a youngster passed on at his club in Abuja.

He composed; Despite the challenges of November, 2021 remains our best year EVER!

May December and the rest of the year 2021 multiply our blessings, amen

Happy new month fam

@lush_eby always gorg!!