2022 Will Be Politically Turbulent: Wike

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has expressed that 2022 will be a tumultuous political year that will require a lot of attention.

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, would have a ripple impact on the polity, especially if the National Assembly elected to override his veto.

On Tuesday, he signed the Rivers State Appropriation Law No. 11, 2021 into law at the Executive Chamber of Government House in Port Harcourt.

Kelvin Ebiri, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, revealed this in a statement to press.

“So, next year will be politically turbulent and it will affect performance of every budget. But I pray to God that it shouldn’t be much, so that we will be able to execute the necessary plans and goods we have for our people,” he said.