2023: Abaribe Declares Governorship Ambition

The minority leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe has stated that he will contest in the 2023 governorship election in Abia state.

Abaribe declared his interest on Monday at an event organised in his honour by Nzuko Ahiaba La Abayi, a sociocultural organisation in Ahiaba, Obingwa LGA of the state.

Speaking at the event, Abaribe said he had informed Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia, of his decision to run for the governorship race in 2023.

“As an Igbo man, I respect constituted authority. I believe the number one citizen of the state should know and I have paid him that respect,” Abaribe said.

“I have let him know and by extension, the people of Abia, and I am telling the people of Abia to look forward to seeing me in charge in Abia state come 2023.

“This is a special occasion. I have been in politics since 1998. I have been in and out of politics and even gone to DSS custody because of Nigeria. This is the first time a civic reception is being organised for me.

“This occasion is significant because it is coming from my ancestral home and shows that they are saying that they are proud of my antecedents, achievements and that I deserve a title.”