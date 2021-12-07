2023: Appointees Nursing Political Ambition Should Resign, Says Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has ordered all serving political appointees in the state who want to run for office in 2023 to resign on or before January 31, 2022, so they can pursue their goals.

Kunle Somorin, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, was cited as saying this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

While such objectives are reasonable, Abiodun explained that the directive was necessary to avoid some observable distractions and a loss of focus in the performance of their existing obligations.

“As an administration unwaveringly committed to delivering on its electoral promises, any activity that is capable of undermining the implementation of the Building Our Future Together Agenda of the Administration will not be tolerated,” the statement read.

Governor Abiodun advised that those who cannot wait till the appropriate time for the 2023 electioneering process should take their leave to pursue their ambitions without constituting a clog in the wheel of the implementation of government programmes and activities.