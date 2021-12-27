2023 Elections: I’ll Not Negotiate Behind You, Obaseki Assures PDP Leaders

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state that he will not negotiate behind the party leaders as the 2023 general elections draw near.

Obaseki gave the assurance during a get-together for party leaders in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Also Read: Electoral Bill: APC Working To Prevent E-Transmission Of Results, Says PDP

He said, “Politics will soon start again as we are heading towards the national elections. We will sit together and decide what we want in Edo.

“I will not negotiate behind you or on your behalf. We will do it together as we are good enough to govern Nigeria. Our target in e-registration is one million and we have over 220,000 members and the more people we can register, the more impact we will have in the election.”