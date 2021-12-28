2023: Masari Insists On Power Shift To South

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has reiterated his position on power shift to the southern part of the country.

He stated that would help consolidate the nation’s confederation system.

Masari said this while responding to questions from journalist during a media parley held at his residence on Tuesday.

“Let me make my position very clear. This constitution is made for us, not us made for the constitution. Yes, constitution does not say we must shift power, but if you shift have you violated any part of the constitution?”

“I still believe that, from my personal opinion as Aminu Bello Masari, until such a time when we have stable polity, I think rotation or shifting power from time to time will help consolidate our confederation. I support that and I still maintain my stand and I have the constitutional right to make such comment,” he said.