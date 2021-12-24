2023: Osinbajo Is A Good Man Who Has Conviction About Nigeria – IBB

General Ibrahim Babangida, a former military president, described Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as a good man with genuine intentions for the country.

When the Osibanjo Grassroot Organization paid him a visit in his Minna home on Thursday, the former leader revealed this.

“I know the Vice-president very well. He is a good man. A man who has conviction about Nigeria; a man who can communicate with the country and inspire people. Such a man is a worthy person to work with. We need a good man to lead Nigeria. A man who has a passion for this country. Nigeria is a good country; the people of Nigeria are good. You must learn to understand people and constant discussion is key.

Also Read: Internal Crisis Won’t Affect APC’s Chances In 2023, Says Bagudu

“I want to convey my best wishes to the Vice-president through you. And I want you to tell him to stay on the cause. I know it’s not easy but he has the conviction. I wish him the best,” Babangida said.

He also told the group that he accepted to speak to them because he knew Osinbajo had what it takes to be a good leader.