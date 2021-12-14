2023: PDP Will Take Over If INEC Maintains Current System, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, will take over the much-coveted presidential seat from the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2023 if the Independent National Electoral Commission continues with its current system of conducting free-and-fair elections.

Wike stated this on Monday at the inauguration of some projects in Rivers State on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

Speaking on Monday, Wike commended INEC under the Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, for standing against electoral malpractices and political intimidation.

The Rivers governor said, “By the grace of God, PDP will take over (in) 2023…I pray that INEC will continue with the system they have introduced where everybody will go and campaign and people’s votes will count, because when people’s votes count political office holders will now be accountable. When your votes don’t count, political office holders will not be accountable to the people.”

Wike said though the APC in the state “would have the courage to campaign, they still believe that somehow there would be room to manipulate but with the way we are seeing INEC now, I think INEC is very serious and I want to commend them to still be firm and courageous. It is not easy but let them continue to be courageous and give Nigeria the best.”

The governor added that he had begun the process for the emergence of his successor in 2023 after his eight-year tenure, noting that he won’t impose any candidate on the people of the state.