2023: South-East Must Produce Next President, Edwin Clark Insists

Chief Edwin Clark, an elder statesman and the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has stated that the South-East geopolitical zone must produce Nigeria’s next president.

He stated this when a presidential aspirant, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, visited him on Friday.

Clark encouraged Anyim to work hard with other leaders across the country to build consensus for equity and unity in Nigeria, according to a statement after the visitation.

Also Read: Saraki: 2023 Aspirants Must Reveal Their Plans For Healthcare

Chief Clark reaffirmed his passionate “belief that the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 must go to the Southern part of Nigeria and indeed to South-East zone”.

“I encourage you and others to continue the task of persuading and reassuring other Nigerians to share that vision”, Clark added.