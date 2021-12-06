2023: We Are Ready To Kneel To Get Support From Other Regions For South-East – Ezeife

Former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has expressed that the South-east was prepared to kneel for any region to garner support to clinch the presidency in 2023.

Ezeife stated this at the United For Better Nigeria Initiative national convention, held in Abuja over the weekend.

He expressed that Nigeria has the potential of developing into a superpower, as such should carry everybody along without discrimination.

“I found Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo and other groups in this place talking about the need for federal character.

“There will be unity if there is fairness, equity, justice. In the absence of those, you see what we are now.”

He expressed that even though the Igbo people don’t prostrate, “but this time, we are prepared to kneel down to every part of Nigeria, every group, every ethnic group in Nigeria.

“We are prepared to even prostrate because we believe in this country.”