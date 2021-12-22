22-year-old Wins Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12, Goes Home With N50 million Worth Of Prizes (Photo)

A winner has emerged in the Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 edition.

22-year-old Odudu Otu was on Sunday declared winner of the show.

The season, tagged: Age of Craftsmanship, had 18 warriors (contestants) who started their journey into the forest on October 16, 2021.

The reality show climaxed when the evictions left only four warriors standing who were to find the great Akolo’s chest.

Odudu, a wildcard on the show, won a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), made and donated by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Motors.

The company had handed over the vehicle to Nigerian Breweries Plc, sponsors of the show, ahead of the finale.

More than 20,000 Nigerians applied for this season’s regional selection process before those who made the long list were sent to the Sea World.

The winner was a member of the Iroko Clan, which also had Damola, Yankari, Esitima, Tobechukwu, and Gerald.

The clan was considered the strongest in Amorokin Camp.

It thus seemed difficult for Odudu to have been noticed when Gerald appeared as a possible winner due to his performance in the early period of the show.

But he was among the early evictees.

Esitima found three boomerangs and was one of those who made it to the top seven, while Damola, who was also a member of Iroko Clan, made it to the final.

It was during the individual tasks that Odudu began to show why he was a worthy winner. It seemed all the energy, strategy, and endurance in him were in full swing.

While it seemed other contestants were beginning to show weariness, he was just beginning and he maintained this level of performance till the end.

In the final episode of the show, which was broadcast yesterday on DSTv, Odudu was declared the winner after finding the chest containing the proverbial Akolo’s secret brew.

The winner of the survival reality TV show will go home with N50 million worth of prizes, including the SUV.