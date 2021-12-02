2Baba’s Baby Mama Pero Slams Linda Ikeji For Cutting Out 1st Daughter From Family Photo With Singer’s Kids

Pero Slams Linda Ikeji’s For Cropping Out Daughter Picture

Baby mama of 2Face, Pero Adeniyi, attacks Linda Ikeji over a family photo that cropped out her first child.

Pero had taken to Instagram to impart a photograph of herself to her four youngsters; three that have a place with 2Face Idibia, and another which she had in a past marriage.

READ ALSO: How My Blog Rose From Grass To Grace: Linda Ikeji

Notwithstanding, Linda Ikeji took to her page on Instagram to repost the photograph; this time, editing out the principal kid, leaving the main essence of the mother the leftover offspring of the vocalist.

“Lovely photo of Pero Osayemi with her three kids for singer 2Face Idibia,” the blogger wrote while sharing the photo.

In reaction, Pero lambasts the blogger for trying to segregate her family.

In her words, “I don’t do this but today I will! You are truly stupid for cropping my daughter out for traffic on your page! I have 4 kids and not even you can separate them. God punish you for this. I am beyond.”