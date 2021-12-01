90% of Nigerian women wear shine shine dress with brown net – Reality Star Vee

BBNaija Lockdown star Vee has got Nigerians both laughing and talking after a statement she made online.

BBNaija Vee took to her Twitter page to tell her fans about the fantastic fashion ideas that she has. According to the Lockdown star, she needs a good tailor to bring her ideas to live.

Asking her fans to suggest a good tailor to her, Vee made it known that she does not want a designer who makes just ‘shine shine dress with brown net.’

A follower called Lee then replied to Vee’s tweet and asked who the reality star is shading.

In response to Lee, the BBNaija star said she’s shading no one in particular. According to her, her tweet belongs to 90 percent of Nigerian women.