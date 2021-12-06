A 12-yr-old has no business attending a boarding school — Actress Uche Ebere

Nollywood Actress Uche Ebere has sent a strong message and shared her two cents on the tragic death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni and she used the opportunity to advise parents against enrolling young kids in a boarding facility.

The Actress said a 12-year-old has no business in a boarding school except the parents are going through a divorce or the mother is no more.

In her words;

Except on a divorce state, or the mother is no more, or any other cogent reason and that nobody to take care of the children, that a child of 12years will go and live in a boarding school, it’s a capital NO, I’m always on a business trip but my children went to school from home till they enter University, you as a mother will know how to do it and things will go well in your family, there must be better schools around where your children can go to school and be whatever good they want to be in life. Be speaking grammar in the comments section woke generation parents, I hail una

She also wrote in another post ;

All the people that brought your dear life to a sudden end shall never find peace Justice for this young lad is a must, not only closing the school, what an evil act!

Rest on talent Sylvester.

Meanwhile parents should stop putting their underage children in a boarding school, 12years no nah, no closeness, no rubbing minds with them, it’s a no no, except if there’s a good reason and that’s the only way out.

May God protect our children in Jesus Mighty Name Ameeeennnn

See her post below:

