Abiodun Deserves Second Term – Olanrewaju

Bakre Olanrewaju, a leader of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, has claimed that the state’s governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, deserves a second term in 2023.

According to Olanrewaju, the governor has demonstrated a dedication to leaving the state in considerably better shape than when he arrived.

Speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, she said, “The essence of politics is to judiciously harness the resources of the state both human and capital to serve the greater good of the populace. Governor Dapo Abiodun has exemplified this since assuming power in May 2019.

“It’s so obvious that Governor Abiodun deserves our applause and further support, given his performance in critical sectors like education, health, road construction, housing, agric among others.

“I am particularly happy that some of our roads in and around Ijebu Ode that have been given us so many concerns are receiving due attention of the governor. Roads like Molipa, the almost completed Ijebu Ode-Epe road with flyover, Folagbade road, the abandoned Imowo Eleran among others.”