Access Bank excites Customers with Yuletide gift shower in the 12 days of Christmas campaign

Leading retail bank in Nigeria Access Bank Plc, will be rewarding its customers with Cash prizes, mobile phones, Gift Hampers, Bags of Rice, Groundnut Oil and other various gift items in the XtraWin 12 days of Christmas offer.

The bank which is renowned for regularly rewarding its customers disclosed this in a statement in Lagos that the reward campaign is open for all new and existing customers of the bank.

The campaign tagged ‘12 Days of Christmas’ will run from December 13 – December 31, 2021

Adaeze Ume, Group Head, Products and Segments, Access Bank Plc said that the aim of the campaign is to deliver on the promise of the bank to continually reward customers for their loyalty and savings culture.

“In the spirit of the season, we are going to be rewarding our loyal and new customers with mouth-watering gifts. Starting from the 13th of December, 80 customers will emerge as winners of various gift items like cash rewards, Hampers, Bags of Rice and other various gift items. And on Christmas day, which is the grand Jingle bell draw, 2,000 customers will win 5k each plus the grand prize of an iPhone13 or PS5 will be given out to the winners on December 31, 2021.

To qualify for the XtraWin draw, all our customers need to do is to carry out five transactions daily on the AccessMore app or using the USSD code *901#. Customers who qualify for the 12 days draw will automatically qualify for the jingle bell day draw on Christmas day.

New customers can join the winning train by walking into any Access Bank close to them or simply dail *901# to open an account and transact five times daily using the AccessMore app or *901# to qualify for the draw”. Adaeze said.

The XtraWins campaign has rewarded over 70,000 customers since inception.

Access Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Africa. With over 40 million customers and 600 branches nationwide, it offers a range of products and services tailored to suit needs and lifestyle of its customers across multiple segments