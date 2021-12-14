Activist Adetoun Informs Kemi Olunloyo To Prepare For Showdown

Adetoun Onajobi, a Nigerian popular activist, has slammed Kemi Olunloyo, a self-described investigative journalist who sparked outrage with her improbable knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Sylvester Oromoni’s death.

Worse, Kemi Olunloyo had accused Sylvester Oromoni of being responsible for his own death, claiming that the Dowen College student died during a cult initiation process to which he consented.

Many Nigerians, including veteran actress Ada Ameh, chastised Kemi after she made these assumptions.

As a result, activist Adetoun joined the queue in a series of videos, explaining that Kemi has a habit of saying unfounded things about people and that it was time to beat her up.

Adetoun, who taped her conversation with Kemi, exclaimed that she was coming to her house for a showdown and that she should call the cops as well as prepare for Actress Ada Ameh’s showdown.