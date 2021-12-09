Actor Victor Osuagwu & wife celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary

Actor Victor Osuagwu and his wife are celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary today December 8.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Osuagwu said it’s been 31 years of them never attacking themselves verbally.

He wrote:

”From Friends To Lovers, Courtship To Marriage, Its Been 31years Of No Shut Up or Getaway. My Sister, My Friend and More Than Y’ Can Describe As A Wife. Mother Of D “OCHIBUNDU” Empire. Is Our Wedding Anniversary Brethren. To God Be D Glory. #mannamumu #onukwube #thingscannotbethesamelinda”

The post has since riled out reactions on social media.

A particular user known as Arinzefigo wrote:

You get luck, you married When girls still get shame and respect not these zombies fooling up and down on internet in the name of slay queens, poor hungry fools

