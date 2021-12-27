Actress Bimbo Ademoye Celebrates Sola Sobowale On Her 58th Birthday

On the occasion of Shola Sobowale’s birthday, popular actress Bimbo Ademoye poured nice words on the veteran actress.

Bimbo expressed her feelings about Sobowale, whom she has adopted as a mother, on her Instagram page.

She wrote:”Maami, what can I say, Thank you for accepting me , Thank you for loving me , Thank you for spoiling me. I feel so safe calling you maami. I love you so much I can’t even explain it. You’re everything and more . HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAAMI. You deserve everything good in life . @solasobowale

Ps . Yes I know you guys have seen this picture before but you go collect am like that . 😂😂. It depicts our bond “.

