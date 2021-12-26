Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now

Actress Destiny Etiko went down memory lane this morning as she reflected on how God has taken her and her family out of penury.

Posting photos of the beautiful house she has now and the tattered one she grew up many years ago, she wrote,;

”Had a recap of my growing up this morning and I literally broke down in tears and yes I have every reason to be grateful to God

We always prayed that rain shouldn’t come cos once it does….our roof would take off and our rooms would be filled with water ?? the roof licks (uncontrollably)

But today,

God has not just blessed me but has wiped the tears from my mother’s eyes

GLORY

PLS WAT EVER U ARE PASSING THROUGH IN LIFE

NEVER GIVE UP

Keep working hard and with prayers…God will perfect your story one day”