Actress Eniola Badmus Celebrates 20 Years On Stage

Actress Eniola Badmus celebrates a huge milestone and the star cannot be more grateful.

The star has been in the industry for quite some time now and she decided that she will celebrate her 20 years on stage to appreciate all her efforts over the years.

For weeks now, Eniola has been announcing her celebration which later held yesterday, 9th of December in Lagos, Nigeria.

She had a lot of actresses, actors, entertainers, musicians, comedians, politicians and so many others at her party and she is very grateful.

The celebration started at around 7pm which see so many beautiful and handsome faces gather together to celebrate with Eniola.

She also went on to share a video of how far she has come to celebrate this day.

