Actress Ini Edo Reportedly Welcomes First Child

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has welcomed her first child, a baby girl.

The 39-year-old recently welcomed the child through a surrogate mother.

Confirming the development in an interview with blogger Stella Dimokokorkus, she said, “Yes I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy. The Eggs are mine and so genetically she’s my blood.”

I chose this path to fulfil my dream of becoming a mother. I still have a good number of eggs frozen in case I decide to do surrogacy again or carry my baby myself, who knows.”

On the baby’s father, she said, “I opted for a donor for me and my baby’s peace of mind. Another major reason I opted for a donor is because it scares me so much when I see banter and controversies between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums or when I see the man insisting he wants his child if things dont work out between both parties. For me it’s the fear of what that would mean for the child. Ideally, its marriage then children but we are not living in an ideal world.”

“I am not someone who allows any situation to control me. I make lemonades out of lemons thrown my way and have no regrets. Life itself is so fragile and short to be striving for perfection. I am well and capable of taking care of my own child as I’ve been taking care of myself. I wanted a child and thank God for the options of surrogacy and donors.

“It is an awesome feeling and experience and as I watch my daughter grow every day, i am in awe of the miracles that God has sent my way and I am so thankful and grateful to be my daughters mother.”