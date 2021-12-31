Actress Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Others Celebrate Odunlade Adekola As He Turns 45

He also thanked his fans and followers for their consistent support and love and prayed that God’s glory would not depart in their lives.

He wrote: “Glory be to God. Your small boy is +1Your Saamualajo is 45th. Glory be to GodAnd a very big thanks to everyone of you!I really appreciate your support and Love The glory of God will not depart from Us in Jesus nameHappy New Year in Advance to you!”

Many of his colleagues such as Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Kemi Afolabi and others took to their Instagram page to celebrate Odunlade Adekola.

kemiafolabiadesipe wrote: May new doors of even greater things open for you as you add another year only ONE fadaaaa remain great forever

iyaboojofespris wrote: Happy Birthday padi mi, friendship mi @odunomoadekola wishing you many more years in great health and wealth stay winning

realmercyaigbe wrote: Happy birthday to my paddy, my friend , an awesome filmmaker, a fantastic actor @odunomoadekola keep winning

sotayogaga wrote: Happy birthday my handsome brother @odunomoadekola i wish you long life and prosperity