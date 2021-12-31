Actress Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Others Celebrate Odunlade Adekola As He Turns 45

Congratulations and wishes are in order as Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola turns 45 today, 31st December.
The actor took to his social media page to share cute photos of himself and expressed appreciation to God for the new age.
He also thanked his fans and followers for their consistent support and love and prayed that God’s glory would not depart in their lives.
He wrote: “Glory be to God. Your small boy is +1Your Saamualajo is 45th. Glory be to GodAnd a very big thanks to everyone of you!I really appreciate your support and Love The glory of God will not depart from Us in Jesus nameHappy New Year in Advance to you!”
Many of his colleagues such as Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Kemi Afolabi and others took to their Instagram page to celebrate Odunlade Adekola.
kemiafolabiadesipe wrote: May new doors of even greater things open for you as you add another year only ONE fadaaaa remain great forever
iyaboojofespris wrote: Happy Birthday padi mi, friendship mi @odunomoadekola wishing you many more years in great health and wealth stay winning
realmercyaigbe wrote: Happy birthday to my paddy, my friend , an awesome filmmaker, a fantastic actor @odunomoadekola keep winning
sotayogaga wrote: Happy birthday my handsome brother @odunomoadekola i wish you long life and prosperity
Old boy congratulations oooooo. The most interesting and great author of our time. Plays all part perfectly Babalawo he dey, Pastor he dey, Alfa he dey, good husband he dey, bad husband he Old boy you too much. All the same wishing you many more gracious years ahead.