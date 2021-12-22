Actress Merit Gold slams Prince Kpokpogri, alleges some of her friends are sleeping with him

Nollywood actress, Merit Gold, who is alleged to be the face behind the viral audio conversation with Prince Kpokpogri where he allegedly relished his sexcapades while dating Tonto Dikeh, has lashed out at the Delta-based man.

Merit in her Instastory post, cursed the day she met Kpokpogri and the day he sent her out on an undisclosed mission.

She also claimed that some of her friends are sleeping with Kpokpogri who she described as an “ashawo man” and an “ungrateful human being”.

