Actress Patience Ozokwo celebrates her lookalike daughter as she turns a year older

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo, has taken to social media to celebrate her look-alike daughter who turns a year older today December 17.

Posting photos of her daughter on Instagram , Ms. Patience wrote;

”Chiom Chiom, Nneude Nwaokwor, Oyiri nne nye, Omauma asa ahu.

My blessing from God. I am grateful to God for you. It’s an honour to be your mother.

Happy birthday to you my darling.

I have prayed my prayers for you in secret. God will answer us in the public. Continue to be a wonder my dear.

Love you my baby”

