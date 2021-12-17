Actress Tonto Dikeh reacts after dancer Jena Mena allegedly shaded her

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh has revisited her abandoned feud with Instagram dance queen, Jane Mena over her alleged sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

Internet was on fire back in September, after the beautiful actress dropped a bombshell that her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri has the $ex tape of Jane Mena and many other married women, including celebrities.

Jane had then threatened to drag Tonto Dikeh to court over false allegations.

The new drama kicked off when Jane Mena made a post accusing Tonto Dikeh of running away from signing the court papers her lawyers wanted to serve her.

“E say e ready to go cut, but you dey run up and down. Stay one place and sign the papers fear fear. No condition is really permanent.

In a swift response, Tonto Dikeh a single mother of one warned Jane to stay off her lane, rather go beg Prince Kpokpogri to delete her sex tape.

Tonto Dikeh wrote: “E be like say I don keep quite too much..Only a charge and bail lawyer no go serve letter, no body fear your stupid letter..It’s 2months or more you still Dey find Festus Keyamo office wey Dey google. Go and beg kpokpogri to delete your $ex tape…Na you go tire…You look around and you decided to sub me???Didn’t you see the man you are fighting for behind bars?It’s me you wanna try with childish subs and lies!! Mrs jane @janemena, I AM MUMMY KING”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria