Ada Ameh Celebrates Late Daughter’s Birthday

Ada Ameh, a Nollywood actress, took to social media to commemorate her late daughter Aladi’s posthumous birthday.

The veteran actress captioned a video showcasing different photographs of her late daughter with sobbing emojis and stated, “My lovely Angel, I wish you a happy posthumous birthday. My lovely baby child, I miss you so badly. My baby, Aladi, I miss you. My youth’s gift to me.”

The actress recently revealed the circumstances surrounding the birth of her late daughter, Aladi, on her posthumous birthday.

According to her, she had Aladi at the tender age of 13 after being exposed to early sex as a result of peer pressure.

Aladi, her 32-year-old daughter, died on October 20, 2020.

