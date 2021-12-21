Adekunle Gold shows off his 30BG Tattoo (photos, video)

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko aka Adekunle Gold has taken to his Instagram page to show off his 30 BG tattoo.

30 BG is acronym for members of Davido’s gang.

With the latest tattoo, many people are tempted to believe that he could be joining Davido’s team.

The 34-year-old on Sunday took his Instagram story to share a short clip of him getting the tattoo.

30BG gang was launched by Davido in 2017 after a line from his hit 2019 single ‘IF‘ became catchy. The line from the song – ‘30 billion for the account o’ got trending upon its release and inspired a lot of social media buzz and memes.

Photos below: